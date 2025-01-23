Brisbane Sound Group Delivers Epic Productions with their VuePix Infiled Screens

Brisbane Sound Group (BSG) enjoyed a really busy 2024, delivering various productions, from high-profile events to smaller gigs for local communities. The team utilised their VuePix Infiled AM mesh screens for a vast majority of these productions, set up in creative ways, complimenting the whole stage design and bringing the event production to the next level.

The team purchased their VuePix Infiled AM mesh screens just before the pandemic, and has been utilising them since on various gigs, even during the challenging times, due to the versatility and adaptability of the system. Moreso, in recent years, their VuePix Infiled Mesh screens were specified almost constantly for different productions, and the team has been thrilled with their performance and reliability, even on the most challenging gigs.

“Integrating the VuePix Infiled AM9 into our existing systems has been a breeze,” says James Young, Production Manager at Brisbane Sound Group. “It’s lightweight and mesh design have enabled us to deploy it in scenarios where traditional screens would have posed challenges. We’ve successfully hung screens in areas with weight restrictions, where traditional screens would have been impractical. The Safe Edge system has also eliminated concerns about physical damage to the edges,” comments James.

From national tours for top artists like DJ Havana Brown, The Screaming Jets, Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Ceberano … to festivals, corporate functions, local community events … the screens have been tried and tested during some extreme Australian weather, and delivered perfect visuals every single time, with excellent transparency for unique stage designs. “Additionally, other companies have been cross hiring the screen for their events, highlighting its versatility and appeal,” confirms James.