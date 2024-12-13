BSG Discover No Rival for the Rivale

Brisbane Sound Group recently added 16 Ayrton Rivale fixtures to their hire inventory, which have been in constant use since they went into stock. Whether it’s for their own productions, cross-hire projects, or special events, these lights have been working hard and getting plenty of praise. They even used them in their first lighting masterclass training night, where they proved to be a big hit.

The most exciting moment so far came at the Big Skies Festival, headlined by The Screaming Jets. The Rivale lights were the highlight of the lighting setup, and all the operators loved them. The Screaming Jets’ lighting designer was so impressed that he added the Rivale fixtures to his ‘must-have’ list for future shows.

“This was my first time using the Ayrton Rivales and, as with all Ayrton fixtures, they didn’t disappoint,” said Greg Butt, LD for The Screaming Jets. “However, the Rivales were at the next level, with incredible output, great colour saturation, and minimal loss in punch with gobos, prism, and animation features.”

BSG’s Head of Lighting, Andrew Detenon, confirms that the Rivale has been a fantastic purchase for them. Initially, he was looking for a premium moving profile with framing, commenting that the IP65 rating is a great bonus while keeping the form factor nice and compact.

“Less weight on the roof is always a good thing, too,” he added. “The zoom on these fixtures is amazing, and the colour rendering is superb. I used all 16 for my design at Big Skies Festival 2024, and multiple lighting designers commented on the saturation in the colours, even when a gobo was used. They were the stars of the show. A huge thanks to the Show Technology team for their incredible support with the sale and after-sales service on these fixtures.”

Overall, these lights have quickly become a favourite in BSG’s inventory, getting rave reviews from everyone who uses them.

They’re definitely a solid addition to their lineup and are helping elevate the lighting experience at every event.