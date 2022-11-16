Celebrate Their First Birthday in Style

Cali Beach, Australia’s first luxury beachside rooftop precinct, celebrated with an ultimate poolside party headlined by Will Sparks, which kicked off in the afternoon of Friday 16th September, with many celebrities and party goers ready for a good time!

The Prestige Group, the in-house AV providers, took the production for this special event to the next level, adding some additional lighting and effect fixtures to an already impressive line-up.

“We know the venue very well. The audio and video system we designed and installed here is first class. However, we wanted to deliver a unique show for this special event, so we decided to add more Acme Lighting fixtures and some DJPOWER effect machines to the mix to enhance the atmosphere, making sure it was a night to remember!” says Nathan Wright, General Manager at The Prestige Group.

Looking back to one year ago, The Prestige Group were engaged to deliver an AV system for this unique landmark venue. They chose to install VuePix Infiled LED screens, Acme Lighting fixtures and DJPOWER stage effects to provide the beachside vibes and underpin the spectacular shows and world-class entertainment for the guests.

“The technology we have chosen proved to be top notch,” confirms Nathan. “When you consider the environment being the major factor here; direct sunlight on most days literally from dawn to dusk, replaced by tropical weather on the bad days, constant salty air exposure, and then patrons at times having too much fun by the pools, you really have to make sure that the technology you use is literally bulletproof.”

The venue features three major VuePix Infiled video screens; one 3x2m portrait format screen behind the DJ booth, the second one 10m wide x 1m high entertaining the guests by the pools and the Cinema Screen, 8m wide x 4.5m tall at the separate Beer Garden area.

“All of them have been performing flawlessly for the entire time,” confirms Nathan. “Of course, provided that we service them well and give them the love they need in this environment.”

“The Acme lighting rig has also been well selected, allowing us to go from mood lighting during the day to full powerful event lighting when we want to highlight the acts and shows. We added extra LYRA fixtures (first install in Australia) and a few THUNDERSTRUCK strobe fixtures for the birthday celebrations. The owners love the extra kick they provided for the night, so it looks like they might be staying permanently,” comments Nathan.

One year on, the venue is going incredibly well. It has quickly become the Gold Coast’s hottest destination for both residents and holiday makers, offering world-class entertainment throughout the entire year.

GEAR LIST

Cinema Screen

Product: VuePix Infiled MV6 Screen Pixel pitch: 6.9mm

Physical Dimensions: 8m wide x 4.5m tall Total Screen Coverage: 36sqm

Pixel Count: 746,496 pixels Weather Protection: IP65

DJ Screen

Product: VuePix Infiled GX3 Screen Pixel pitch: 3.9mm

Physical Dimensions: 2m wide x 3m tall Total Screen Coverage: 6sqm

Pixel Count: 393,216 pixels Weather Protection: IP65

Pool Screen

Product: VuePix Infiled MV5 Screen Pixel pitch: 5.9mm

Physical Dimensions: 10m wide x 1m tall Total Screen Coverage: 10sqm

Pixel Count: 282,240 pixels Weather Protection: IP65

Lighting

64x Acme StagePAR Colour 100 12x Acme Cetus

4x Acme LYRA

4x Acme Thunderstruck

Stage Effects

6x DJPOWER HF-210 Flame Machine 6x DJPOWER H7D Fog Machine

2x DJPOWER X4 CO2 Jet

4x DJPOWER Cold Sparks 2x DJPOWER Confetti Guns

Control System