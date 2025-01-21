CALL FOR SPEAKERS FOR THE 2025 AUSTRALIAN FESTIVAL INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

Speaker expressions of interest (EOIs) are now open for the Australian Festival Industry Conference (AFIC), which will be held across 8-9 September 2025 on Meanjin country, Brisbane, Queensland.

EOIs are being welcomed from experts, practitioners, researchers and leaders in relevant fields to present at this year’s event.

It’s the first time that the conference is implementing a formal application process behind its speaker recruitment.

“We’re trialling a new approach to speaker and program curation this year”, says Carlina Ericson, the event’s founder and event director.

“Late last year, we went out to the industry with an open invitation to seek their feedback on what topics they’d like to see covered at this year’s event.

“The industry has since responded with their feedback and so we’ve put together a shortlist of key topics and are now welcoming EOIs from potential experts in those areas and against those topics”, says Ms Ericson.

While the conference program will be formally in the coming months, AFIC 2025 will include:

Keynotes

A special Q&A with Greg Cavanagh, CEO of Gympie Music Muster

Panel discussions

Presentations by four new cutting-edge products and services to hit the Australian market

Two networking functions

Trade exhibition

All AFIC speakers and trainers receive complimentary registration to the two-day event and the social events.

The deadline for EOIs is Friday 7 February. Successful applicants will be invited to a short interview, before being approved.

For more information on the event and to submit an EOI, visit www.australianfestivalconference.com.au