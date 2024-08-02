CAST Announces CMI as Exclusive Distributor for BlackTrax in Australia and New Zealand 

CAST Group of Companies, a global leader in pioneering next-generation software and hardware solutions for the live event and entertainment production sectors, proudly announces CMI as the exclusive distributor of BlackTrax in Australia and New Zealand. This strategic collaboration expands CMI’s established role as a key distributor of CAST’s award-winning BlackTrax range.

BlackTrax is a vision-based tracking system that merges different fields together into the same tracking application, such as lighting tracking, media, immersive audio, game engines, cameras tracking, and many others.

This partnership is aimed at enhancing the availability of advanced real-time tracking technologies within Australia and New Zealand, and providing the highest level of support for any organisation or creative looking to leverage the technology and seamlessly integrate it into their production workflows.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with CMI and expand the reach of BlackTrax in Australia and New Zealand. With a strong track record in pro-audio distribution, CMI is an ideal partner to propel BlackTrax in the region,” said Dekkar Densham, Global Sales Director for CAST Group Inc. “With the successful launch of BT-1 last year, designed to bridge a crucial gap, offering a compact and cost-effective tracking solution, we are dedicated to advancing breakthroughs in tracking technology. We believe that CMI’s expertise, market presence, and client support will significantly contribute to its success in the Live Event and Entertainment industries.”

Lee Stevens, National Business Development Manager for CMI, expressed enthusiasm for the new collaboration, stating, “The CMI team services consumer, commercial pro audio and event technology needs. With vast experience in installation, touring, theatrical, and performance environments, the team consists of industry-recognized and highly regarded individuals with many years of experience and cutting-edge knowledge. We are looking forward to championing BlackTrax’s technology into our market.”

The inclusion of BlackTrax in CMI’s portfolio is set to offer innovative and transformative tracking solutions to the Australian and New Zealand markets, reinforcing the commitment of both CAST Group and CMI to deliver cutting-edge technologies to the live event and entertainment production sectors.