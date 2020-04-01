ChamSys MagicQ MQ70 Compact Console

MagicQ MQ70 is the latest offering in the Compact Console range of small and lightweight consoles. The console features a 10.1” multi touch display, with illuminated encoder and fader tracks. This unit supports 24 universes with an option to expand to 48. It has three network ports enabling ArtNet and sACN direct from the console and four assignable physical DMX ports supporting RDM.



Quick connection to ChamSys MagicQ Remote focus application through WiFi, and an inbuilt UPS protects both the console and the Ethernet switch in case of power fail. It has low power consumption and is fanless for silent operation on any show. The MQ70 runs the same MagicQ software as other consoles in the range, so shows programmed on it can be loaded and run on any other MagicQ console (within the universe limits). Options for integration with show control and audio systems include built in MIDI input and output, LTC, and audio input for synchronisation.





Contact:

ULA Group

www.ulagroup.com or (09) 889 3363



