Change of Ownership – Outlook Communications.

I am pleased to advise that the Production and Hire divisions of Outlook Communications along with the business name – servicing our School, Amateur Theatre, Sports and Festivals clients – have been acquired by The Big Production Group Pty Ltd effective the end of January 2023.

I would like to introduce Jack Jones, the Managing Director of The Big Production Group Pty Ltd which is the new owner of Outlook Communications.

Through the Big Production Group, Outlook Communications is committed to continuing its 30+ year tradition of excellence in providing quality sound hire and production services to our existing and future clients. Operations will continue from the existing Preston warehouse with many of our former casual staff and many new enthusiastic faces.

Former Managing Director Greg Ginger has created a new business providing services to the professional theatre and professional musicals markets, along with continuing the sale and installation sides of the business under the new business name 61 Productions.

If you have any questions regarding the transition, please feel free to contact me directly.

I wish Jack and his team all the best for the future and thank all our loyal customers and industry colleagues for the past 30 years of support and, in many cases, friendship.

NEW CONTACT DETAILS

Jack Jones

Managing Director

The Big Production Group Pty Ltd

T/A Outlook Communications.

A.B.N. 55 664 399 311

A.C.N. 664 399 311

jack@outlookcomms.com.au

Greg Ginger

Managing Director

A.C.N. 060 026 100 Pty Ltd

Formally Outlook Communications Pty Ltd

A.B.N. 43 060 026 100

A.C.N. 060 026 100

greg@outlookcomms.com.au