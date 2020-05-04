

The Maverick Silens 2 Profile from Chauvet Professional is the quietest LED moving head ever released for theatre and studio applications. This 500 W moving head is completely fanless, and designed to operate in total silence without compromises in colour consistency or output.

The unit features a 10,000+ lumen output, customised optics with variable CMY + CTO colour mixing, and a +/- green adjustment to ensure perfectly rendered skin tones. Maverick Silens is also capable of superb animation effects via one rotating and one static gobo wheel, a prism, fully variable frost, and an emulated red shift for a tungsten punch. Control your way with DMX, sACN, Art-Net, or CRMX.





Contact:

M.D.R Sound & Lighting

www.mdrlighting.co.nz or (06) 355 5073





Chauvet Professional Maverick Silens 2 Profile









