News

5 Oct 2022

Check out what’s new in Vectorworks Spotlight 2023

Built to showcase your skill and creativity, Vectorworks Spotlight is the market-leading solution that allows you to design, document, and produce shows and events. With a focus on continuous improvement to provide entertainment and lighting designers tools they can trust, version 2023 includes critical upgrades to allow for more efficient and successful workflows – leaving you more time to concentrate on the creative process.

Vectorworks are proud of their commitment to designers and engineers, which is why they prioritise improvements that simplify and expedite your workflow. Check out some of the quality and performance improvements they’ve made that focus on your design needs with a preview of what’s to come in Vectorworks 2023 in this video!

Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

d&b Audiotechnik V-Series delivers big box sound at private The Killers gig
4 Oct 2022
Ed Sheeran's 'Mathematics' tour. Photo by Ralph Larmann
Brompton Technology Celebrates 10th Anniversary
4 Oct 2022
ROE Visual’s Black Pearl 2 Milestone
3 Oct 2022

Latest jobs

Sales & Installation Manager
3 Oct 2022
Casual AV Technicians
30 Sep 2022
Technical Services Technician
28 Sep 2022
View all jobs