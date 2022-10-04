Check out what’s new in Vectorworks Spotlight 2023

Built to showcase your skill and creativity, Vectorworks Spotlight is the market-leading solution that allows you to design, document, and produce shows and events. With a focus on continuous improvement to provide entertainment and lighting designers tools they can trust, version 2023 includes critical upgrades to allow for more efficient and successful workflows – leaving you more time to concentrate on the creative process.

Vectorworks are proud of their commitment to designers and engineers, which is why they prioritise improvements that simplify and expedite your workflow. Check out some of the quality and performance improvements they’ve made that focus on your design needs with a preview of what’s to come in Vectorworks 2023 in this video!