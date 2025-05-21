Claypaky sold to EK Inc.

ARRI has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its subsidiary Claypaky to new strategic owner EK Inc. Operating one of the most advanced lighting production and development facilities in the industry, EK Inc. offers a strong foundation for Claypaky, which is a world-renowned brand recognized globally as the provider of choice in the high-end professional entertainment lighting market.

“This decision is part of our strategic realignment as we focus more strongly on our core business,” says Chris Richter, Managing Director of ARRI. “Clearly recognizing Claypaky’s potential, it was important to us to find a new owner who pursues next level growth based on a deep understanding of the market and a long-term strategic vision—for both Claypaky and its customers.”

“Our collaboration with ARRI has been a valuable and rewarding journey,” remarks Marcus Graser, CEO of Claypaky. “We part ways with sincere appreciation—especially for the insights gained from ARRI’s deep expertise in the motion picture industry, which will continue to influence our path forward. At the same time, we look forward to the opportunities new ownership brings. We are certain to benefit from EK’s strong development, manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities which could open new doors in terms of new product development, scalability, and global market access.”

Raymond Chen, CEO of EK Inc. adds: “The acquisition of Claypaky, along with its theatrical brand ADB, is a strategic investment that significantly enriches our portfolio. Claypaky, a nearly 50-year-old brand rooted in Italian design and globally recognized for its innovation, strengthens therefore our global presence, especially in the European market. This acquisition marks the next step in our evolution. With our combined manufacturing expertise, innovative spirit, and expanded industrial backbone, we are well-positioned to continue shaping the future of entertainment lighting worldwide.”

More than just a change in ownership, the acquisition highlights all three parties’ commitment to their primary markets—along with a renewed focus on innovation, operational excellence, adaptability, and long-term resilience. While details of the integration between Claypaky and EK Inc. are still to be defined, Claypaky will retain its Headquarters and core competences in R&D and Operations in Italy, ensuring flexibility and continued local value creation in the face of global challenges. The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

For more information on EK Inc. please visit eklights.com.

For more information about ARRI please visit arri.com.