CMI Welcomes New Team Members

CMI have been working hard to assemble a team backed by improved systems and new tools for the professional and commercial Audio market.

In addition to expanding their stock holdings, they have also implemented new tools such as online stocklists and a new B2B portal for self-service account accessibility that will be available very soon. With the additional team members, they have now dedicated resources for design and EASE modelling for proposals, training and setup support for complete solutions with great service.

Lee Stevens – Project & Consultant Business Development Manager

Lee joins CMI with over 25 years of experience in the professional audio industry holding various roles for companies that represented many well-known professional audio brands.

Originally from the UK, where Lee had established himself as a theatre and Live Front of House and system Engineer

You can reach Lee through lee.stevens@cmi.com.au, Tel: 0413 055 539

Neil Colliss – Business Development WA/SA & Brand Manager

Neil joins CMI with years of experience as a territory manager with a diverse professional skill set including working with premium brands

Outside the office, Neil is active in music production and as a touring artist locally and internationally.