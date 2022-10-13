Community-focused CEO takes the helm at Marlborough Civic Theatre Trust

Marlborough performing arts sector set to benefit from events all-rounder Joseph Casalme

We caught up with Joseph Casalme, recently appointed CEO of the Marlborough Civic Theatre Trust, four months after taking on the role. Tasked with overseeing the ASB Theatre Marlborough, the Marlborough Events Centre, and Marlborough Light and Sound, we discussed his vision for the community, staffing shortages, vineyards, staffing shortages, snow-capped mountains and, yes, staffing shortages.

There are no conversations in the live entertainment sector at the moment that don’t involve staffing shortages and a chat with new CEO Joseph Casalme was no different, beginning with him jokingly asking me if I knew anyone looking for work. One of Joseph’s most immediate challenge is finding technical staff, “Traditionally we have relied on homegrown talent and they have understandably had to leave to find stable incomes, so we have lost our people to Australia, Christchurch and the UK. And now we are competing with Te Pae and the new Wellington Conference Centre, plus down the track the new Auckland Convention Centre. I have plans to reinvigorate the region, motivating potential talent with open days, working with national associations, and targeting college students and volunteers to upskill and come on board, but that will take time.”

Advertisement

In the meantime, Joseph has managed a very hectic September by collaborating with other AV operations, “We have a good connection with multiple AV companies, theatres and event centres. Everyone is having to outsource and we are working together as an industry to look after each other.” Whilst his staff recover during a quieter October, Joseph is pondering how they will manage the Christmas and New Year period, “My priority is my staff’s well-being and if it comes to it we’ll have to turn down business. An organisation is only ever as good as our people and we need to look after them.”

Away from the staffing issue, Joseph’s other challenge is of a more of visionary nature, “Most businesses in the entertainment sector have been ravaged over the last few years but the Trust has managed things well, so we are in a good position to move on our goal to engage the local community through performing arts and events.” Joseph has been amazed by the depth of talent in the region with the musical theatre group and brass band both over a hundred years old, a renowned orchestra, and well established dance and method schools, “I’m meeting people, asking questions, finding the gaps, drawing on my experience at the Vodafone (now Due Drop) Events Centre and applying it to this local setting.”

Joseph was previously General Manager for Community and Schools Programmes at Waka Pacific Trust, which owns and operates the Vodafone Events Centre, Vector Wero Whitewater Park and the Momentum Hub in Auckland. There he led a team that provided over sixty five thousand student and youth engagements in creative arts, events, sports, outdoor activity and water safety programmes. It was the largest schools programme of its kind in the country, with a community good value of over $1.5 million. Unable to say to much as funding applications are underway, Joseph is already hoping to bring some exciting events and opportunities not only to Blenheim but to the wider Marlborough District, “Watch this space! I’ve a few ideas for Christmas and the next twelve months.”

Advertisement

The shift from Auckland to Blenheim, population thirty thousand, has been surprisingly smooth, “Apart from a lot of unemptied boxes it has been easy, considering Auckland is all I’ve known since moving from the Philippines in 2008. The board and the team here are wonderful and the theatre is beautiful, one of the most well designed and best quality modern theatres in New Zealand.”

Joseph is relishing his new job, “I am enjoying the responsibility. This role really pulls together my performing arts background, my experience in event organisation, sales and marketing, my people management skills, and my commitment to and passionate belief in how a community can benefit from opportunities in and around performing arts.”

Not to mention – which Joseph did several times – he is now a few minutes’ drive from numerous vineyards and surrounded by a myriad of snow-capped mountains, “I had no idea until I came down for the interview in February just how beautiful this area is, and how close to the vineyards!”

He just needs to find some staff.