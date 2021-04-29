Create Spatial Audio Anytime, Anywhere with New L-ISA Studio

L-Acoustics breaks new boundaries with a revamped, innovative approach to the workflow of spatial audio content creation with the new L-ISA Studio software suite and upgraded L-ISA engine. Built with sound designers and mixing engineers in mind, L-ISA Studio is designed for countless creative, immersive audio experiences. Immediately available for download, it takes the power and versatility of the concert-proven L‑ISA technology and puts it into the hands of sound creators, allowing them to formulate multidimensional audio wherever and whenever they are ready to create.

“L-ISA Studio grants all sound creators the ability to conceive, create, iterate and experience their work in 3D audio,” explains Guillaume Le Nost, Executive Director, Creative Technologies at L-Acoustics. “It is the perfect tool to work on the pre-production of an L-ISA live show or the sound design of a newly imagined immersive experience – or even mix an album in 7.1.4.”

L-ISA Studio

L-ISA Studio contains the same spatial audio and room engine algorithms as its hardware counterpart, the L-ISA Processor, yet is redesigned and improved with key features for room enhancement, a fully augmented scale simulation mode, and binaural output capabilities. The upgraded engine, now deployed in both software and hardware configurations, provides sound designers, content creators, and mixing engineers with the ability to hear content in any virtual space of any given size and shape. Control strategies, sonic trajectories, and sound system behaviors can all be defined and then demonstrated in real time, streamlining the creative process in its early stages and minimizing the need for last-minute changes.

Through L-ISA Studio’s binaural engine, users can now create and monitor their spatialised audio content anywhere with headphones and optional head tracking. Mixing engineers and creators can deploy the software suite in any multi‑channel mixing or recording studio with up to 12 loudspeakers for multi‑channel monitoring. For a fully portable L-Acoustics‑powered 3D sound creation tool and listening experience, L-ISA Studio can be paired with Contour XO, the recently launched professional in-ear monitor by L‑Acoustics and JH Audio.

Developed to improve the workflow and unleash the creative potential of all sound creators, L-ISA Studio seamlessly interfaces with leading digital audio workstations, show control software, and game engines. It also offers compatibility with various 3D audio format outputs, including Dolby Atmos and multi-channel configurations.

Auditoria Director Scott Willsallen and his team are using L-ISA Studio to design the immersive sound experience for the Al Wasl Dome, an immersive space at the center of Expo 2020, beginning in October 2021 in Dubai. “We all know how precious time is on a show and how little of that time is allocated to sound,” he explains. “L-ISA Studio provides an exceptionally convenient platform for our content creators to audition their content and precisely author object trajectories, giving them confidence in their work. The creative scope of L-ISA is vast and L-ISA Studio provides a tool that allows us to explore the full potential of the immersive sound technology, without spending additional time on the show systems.”

L-ISA Studio used in a home studio

Monthly and yearly subscriptions for both individual and enterprise use are now offered at estore.l-acoustics.com. Discounts are available to students enrolled in qualified audio engineer programs.

For more information on L-ISA Studio please visit http://l-isa-immersive.com/create/studio/ , or watch the launch event at https://youtu.be/MAUozU6ylrk