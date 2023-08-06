Creative Australia announce International Touring Grant

As part of it’s regrowth from Australia Council, Creative Australia have announced grants for $5,000 to $50,000 per submission to support international touring, showcasing and presentation opportunities.

To learn more about these programs, check out an accessible Zoom information session on Tuesday 15 August at 4pm AEST. Meet the international team and have your questions answered! This session will run for 90 minutes and will be Auslan interpreted and close-captioned. Details below.

Applications must meet at least one of the Australia Council’s International Engagement Strategy 2021–2025 priorities:

rethink and expand the concept of mobility through testing dynamic engagement models that include digital, hybrid and in-person connection

leverage technologies and digital platforms for creation, distribution, networking, and increasing discoverability of Australian work

activate borderless thinking to build reciprocal and multilateral partnerships across regions and industries, and leverage co-investment

strengthen First Nations exchange that is First Nations-led and self-determined

amplify Asia Pacific engagement, and the perspectives of the Asia Pacific diaspora in Australia

diversify income and revenue streams to foster sustainable careers and business models by increasing access to markets, information and networks and showcase Australian work to global audiences and influencers

foster creative risk-taking, experimentation and innovation in creation, distribution, connection and profile-building

centre equity and access and reflect Australia’s diversity

embed sustainability through research and investment in best-practice models and frameworks to minimise the sector’s carbon footprint.

If you are interested in accessing these grants or Zoom session to find out more, all the information is at:

Key closing dates are: