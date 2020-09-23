CrewCare announce Assisted Music Business Industry Training Program thanks to support from Creative Victoria​

CrewCare are pleased to announce that thanks to financial assistance from Creative Victoria and Minister for Creative Industries, Martin Foley, they are launching a new initiative that will soon be available to provide hope for Victorian crew from all walks of life.

The newly created AMBIT (Assisted Music Business Industry Training) program is a creative initiative whereby training programs have been designed to help crew upskill whilst in lockdown due to Covid-19. It is important to CrewCare to ensure all crew, production and live music professionals have access to these programs. Workers within this space that have found themselves out of work or on a reduced income due to COVID-19 will have the opportunity to upskill and learn a new part of the industry.

It’s no secret that our industry has been doing it tough, this is why AMBIT programs are not only free but participants of the practical and upskill modules will receive a small stipend for their participation. Upon completion of these modules, participants will receive a certificate of completion which will be industry recognised.

Advertisement

The new AMBIT training modules will not only be available for individual crew to take part in, but local businesses have the opportunity to be paid for their participation too. All modules will be created by, with and for the live Victorian events industry. This means CrewCare will be working with local Victorian suppliers to create the training modules hoping to put a little bit back into the strained economy.

Projected outcomes of the AMBIT initiative include:

15 Victorian businesses receiving income by creating and delivering content;

4 sole traders that may not have earned income since March to receive income by developing and administering this program;

490 crew learning a new skill and receiving income by participating in that training.

Project Manager Jade Bophela states “It’s important to have a full circle approach if we are going to get back to work sooner. We have worked really hard to create a program for everyone, whether you are starting out and undertaking one of the practical courses or are an experienced production manager and want to learn a new area of the business via the upskill modules’.

‘We are extremely grateful to Creative Victoria and the Hon Martin Foley for believing in this initiative and making this training possible. These programs not only assist during the temporary shutdown but will pave the way for crew to be more versatile in their skillset when the industry bounces back’.

Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley states “Victoria’s crews and live events businesses are the lifeblood of our music and events sectors. The Victorian Government is proud to back CrewCare and this training program that will support some 500 crew members and businesses that have been hit hard to undertake paid training to develop their skills and businesses as they prepare for reopening.”

The AMBIT program will be delivered in partnership with music industry organisations, Arts Centre Melbourne and RMIT VE.

Further information and dates will be released in the coming days. Applications and additional information can be found here: crewcare.org.au/AMBIT



REGISTER NOW