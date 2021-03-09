CREWCARE ANNOUNCE DETAILS FOR NATIONAL ROADY4ROADIES 2021 EVENTS

Roadies: they’re the true unsung heroes of the music events we all enjoy, but these roles often take their toll on those involved.

On 13 March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought live music to a complete standstill. All shows were cancelled and over 20,000 live production crew found themselves without work. Roady4Roadies 2020 was one of the first events affected with 13 events cancelled just two weeks out.

Almost 12 months later, it remains virtually unchanged with the industry operating at less than four percent of pre-COVID levels, a result of continual border closures, physical distancing regulations, and snap lockdowns.

Roady4Roadies is a day for crew, and the musicians who work with them, to reconnect with their colleagues, friends and family, providing each other with the support of their peers and acknowledging their resilience throughout such trying times.

Roady4Roadies 2021 will be held in 10 major cities across the country on Sunday 11 April 2021 in what is now a truly national day for Roadies.

CrewCare are thrilled to welcome our 2021 Roady4Roadies’ Ambassadors Iva Davies (Icehouse), Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda Bull, Paul Dempsey (Something for Kate), Brian Ritchie (Violent Femmes/MONA) Catherine Britt, The Badloves and King Canyon.

“In its first year, Roady4Roadies raised $71,500.00 from being staged in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth,” says CrewCare co-director and co-founder Howard Freeman on behalf of the association’s board.

“The net profit of $62,820.00 went to the Support Act ‘Roadies Fund’ to assist crew in crisis.”

This year, Roady4Roadies events have been confirmed to take place in Adelaide, Brisbane, Central Coast, Darwin, Hobart, Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth, Sydney and Townsville.

The day commences with the Roady4Roadies Walk (a leisurely 3-4kms) culminating in a variety of family activities and performances at well known entertainment precincts. All walk participants receive a free t-shirt and face mask, with sunscreen and bottled water available along the route.

The aim of Roady4Roadies is to bring public awareness to the diverse range of highly technical and creative skills required to make our dreams to come true and raise desperately needed funds to help those in crisis.

Tickets for all Roady4Roadies events are $30 plus BF (includes t-shirt and face mask) and are on sale NOW from moshtix.com.au/roady4roadies.

Virtual Tickets are also available for those unable to attend on the day who wish to support the events by making a donation that will directly assist crew in crisis.

For info on all events go to roady4roadies.com.au