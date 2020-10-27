CrewCare launch CrewMove

Moving house is traumatic.

With an idle workforce of as many as ten thousand crew nationally, calls to SupportAct have ramped up exponentially. Many crew are not on JobKeeper, and JobSeeker is winding back while housing rent concessions are also easing off.

Many crew are isolated and abandoned, which is why CrewCare have introduced CrewMove as an added service to go with programs like Mental Health First Aid Training and Assisted Music Business Industry Training (AMBIT).

Any current or former crew facing difficulties can reach out to CrewCare or Support Act for immediate help. CrewMove will mobilise idle production trucks and crew to help any crew, whether or not a member of CrewCare, move house or flat. Support Act can assist with rental bonds and emergency funds.

Here are some immediate channels for help:

24/7 FREE WELLBEING HELPLINE: 1800 959 500

Support Act support application online: https://supportact.org.au/apply/

CrewCare: Email: support@crewcare.org.au

CrewCare phone Enquiries: 0400 047 062