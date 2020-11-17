CrewCare national meetings: You’re invited next week

The 2020 CrewCare Annual General Meeting will be held Wednesday 25th November 2020. Attendance is open to all CrewCare Members. CrewCare has directors in the five largest states, and has some large projects underway.

Meetings will be in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney at the times and places scheduled below. If you are unable to attend, each event will be streamed live to a central portal where you can watch online, have your say and cast your vote. Members are invited to attend the following locations:

Adelaide: Novatech Studios – 11.30 am (local time) 153 Holbrooks Road, Underdale, SA, 5032

Brisbane: The Triffid – 11.00 am (local time) 7 / 9 Stratton Street, Newstead, QLD, 4006

Melbourne: ProStage Offices – 12.00 noon (local time) 9 / 88 Dynon Road, West Melbourne, VIC, 3003

Perth: CCPWA Offices – 9.00 am (local time) 180 Daly Street, Belmont, WA, 6104

Sydney: Factory Theatre – 12.00 noon (local time) 105 Victoria Road, Marrickville, NSW, 2204

The CrewCare Board are currently Howard Freeman, Tony Moran, Sharyn Moran, Mark ‘Trogg’ Svendsen, Peter Darwin, Haydn Johnstone, Chris ‘CR’ Rogers, Julius Grafton and Tim Bradsmith.

To register your interest in attending in person or online,please fill out the registration form:https://crewcare.org.au/annual-general-meeting