Crowded House and ARCA

Crowded House Continue Phenomenal Support of Road Crews in Crisis with 2-CD Set

The highly acclaimed pop-rock band with a magnetic stage presence, quirky humour and a massive global following are collaborating with the Australian Road crew Association (ARCA) by releasing an amazing 2 CD set “Crowded House LIVE ’92–’94” which is due for release on December 1st, 2023.

Pre-orders now available, with the 2 x CD set due for worldwide release on December 1st.

Below is a direct pre-order link for fans. Please note, all orders will be shipped from Sydney via Australia Post and international postage rates will apply to those outside of Australia.

Shipping times will vary depending on where the order is placed from and we will do our best to have your order delivered asap.

https://www.thegroovemerchants.com/Product/141132

The 2 CD set is released through the Australian Road Crew Association’s (ARCA)’s Black Box Records through MGM Distribution, all major record stores and on all major streaming services.

ARCA raises funds and resources for Support Act’s Roadies Fund to provide financial, health, counselling and well-being services for roadies and crews.

Crowded House LIVE ’92–’94.

BAND

Neil Finn vocals/guitar

Nick Seymour vocals/bass

Paul Hester vocals/drums

Mark Hart vocals/guitar/keyboards

ROAD CREW

Angus Davidson Sound Engineer

Bruce Johnston Sound Engineer

Paul Le Page Monitors

Dave Harding Lights (Digital)

Steve Swift Lights (Analogue)

Dugald McAndrew Stage

Paul Guthrie Stage

Craig Bird Stage

TRACKS

Part 1 Part 2

1 Kare Kare 1 Recurring Dream

2 It’s Only Natural 2 There Goes God

3 Distant Sun 3 World Where You Live

4 Mean To Me 4 Love You ‘Til The Day I Die

5 Whispers And Moans 5 Into Temptation

6 Locked Out 6 Black And White Boy

7 Don’t Dream It’s Over 7 Private Universe

8 Pineapple Head 8 In The Lowlands

9 Log Cabin Fever/Catherine Wheels 9 You Can Touch

10 Sister Madly 10 I Feel Possessed

11 Love This Life 11 Nails In My Feet

12 In My Command 12 Italian Plastic

13 Chocolate Cake 13 Four Seasons In One Day

14 Hole In The River 14 Weather With You

15 Fingers of Love 15 Fall At Your Feet

16 Better Be Home Soon 16 When You Come

Thanks to Youri Lenquette for the rear cover photo, Nick Seymour for the Crowded House, Brooklyn Projects and Dugald McAndrew drawings, Phil Dracoulis and Mark Woods for the mastering and Crowded House for supporting roadies and crew.