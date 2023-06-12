CX Reader, will you help music workers in need this EOFY?

SupportAct needs your donations.

Dear CX reader,

SupportAct is writing to ask whether you can help us today as we try to support those in the industry who are doing it really tough?

This financial year alone, we’ve provided Crisis Relief Grants to more than 900 artists, crew and music workers valued at over $2 million. That’s a staggering 13 x the number of grants provided during pre-COVID times.

Each life-saving grant helped an Australian music worker in desperate need to get back on their feet following a devastating illness, injury or the death of a loved one.

If you can, please donate today and help us continue to support those in the industry we all love.

Donate here.

Musician, Nikki Dagostino, is one person who’s benefited from our crisis relief program. She explains how that support got her through:

“I was faced with a few injuries…that happened either abroad on tour or at home whilst going to a gig. My hand got crushed in a roller door and basically I thought they were going to have to take my main middle finger off my right hand. That’s the main finger you use when playing piano.

“On that same tour, I picked up a virus in Spain and they thought it was meningitis. It soon turned into Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, which caused deafness in my right ear, so I was deaf for three months as a musician as well.”

Thanks to the support of our generous donors, we’ve been able to work with Nikki and many others to provide financial support to music industry workers in their time of need.

“I reached out (to Support Act) and it was instant. The weight off my shoulders and already just injecting happiness cells in my body…was such a relief,” Nikki adds. “You never know how much you can help someone, and Support Act has helped me incredibly.”

A donation of just $50 can help us continue our life-saving work by helping to pay the rent, supplement medical expenses or put food on the table for someone in crisis.

If you can, please consider making a one-off or recurring tax deductible donation on or before 30 June so we can help keep the music playing.

Donate here.