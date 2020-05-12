D2N #Remote Solutions

Need to keep your teams apart, yet connected? Looking for ways to connect your teams with broadcast quality, low latency communications, video and audio solutions?





At D2N – Technology Solutions we have been busy developing innovative ways to keep people connected, delivering content to diverse teams across the planet.

Our solutions work across all the regular operating systems; Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, iOS, tvOS and Android.

We can integrate with existing systems or design a complete end-to-end platform that is scalable, multi-format and broadcast quality. We can integrate an intercom solution alongside real time editing platforms, all on your network, or in the cloud.

Under the banner of #remote we have a range of solutions to suit many applications and industries including:





#remoteAV



With large gatherings now impossible, why not deliver your conference sessions online? We can connect not just your audience, but your AV and content team under one platform, giving you agility and broadcast-quality content.











#remoteBROADCAST



We can connect remote talent, editing, production and content teams all in remote locations, giving them open access to content acquisition and distribution. We can facilitate off-tube commentary, remote MCR and Press operations, and much more.









#remoteMEDICAL



Imagine being able to offer broadcast-quality imagery, audio, and communications to connect a specialist surgeon to a remote hospital or teams in the field. We can do one-to-one, one-to-many, or many-to-many!











#remoteEDUCATION



Schools, Universities, Colleges. We can build a solution to keep both your student cohort and executive team connected via video and audio conferencing. Reliability and quality is what we deliver.











#remoteCONSTRUCTION



Need to keep your senior management team off-site for extended periods of time? We can bring in multiple remote controlled PTZ cameras, distributed around the site, with team meetings under a secure communications, audio, and video service.







So why not Skype, Teams, Zoom and all those other conferencing solutions?



There is no doubt that each of these solutions offer a great product each with its own sets of benefits to suit certain users. Our point of difference is that we offer not just streaming of video and audio, but also control.

We can give you the ability to choose what you are seeing and hearing. We can give you control to choose what other people are seeing and hearing.

This is more than a few people sitting around a boardroom looking at another group of people sitting around a boardroom. This is truly a world-class suite of products that gives you content-control.

The best part is it can live on your own IT hardware, or in the cloud; the choice is yours!





Can you supply the whole solution with cameras, monitors and audio equipment?



Absolutely. We have partnered with the best in the business for each part of our range including SiennaTV, JVC, TVU Networks, Kiloview, Riedel, Shure and Bose.



We have a location that doesn’t have great internet, or we need a high bandwidth internet connection temporarily, can you do that?



Yes we can! We have a range of multi 4G/Wi-Fi/Internet bonding solutions that broadcasters are using every day to get content back from hard to reach locations. These could be used for any of the applications listed above!





So, what is the core technology?



NDI! (www.ndi.tv) As the future of video, audio and communications moves towards network-based infrastructure, NDI is a flexible and versatile solution, allowing multiple video/audio streams on a shared connection.

NDI supports high quality, low latency, frame-accurate video over standard Ethernet networks and the Internet.

With a huge range of endpoint devices now available we can bring in any type of source and deliver to any type of destination!





www.d2n.com.au

+61 (0) 2 9837 6748









