D2N – Technology Solutions to Distribute RFOptic in APAC

Under the agreement, D2N will market and support RFOptic solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

RFOptic, a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions, announced today that it had signed a distribution agreement with D2N – Technology Solutions. Under the agreement, D2N will sell, distribute, and support RFOptic range of products for the Asia-Pacific market.

“As D2N, we are proud to expand our distribution of RFOptic’s range of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Lines (ODL) to cover the entire Asia-Pacific region. We are impressed by the kind of technology that RFOptic has successfully based its products on,” said Mr. Jason Owen. “RFOptic supplies world-class products that fit our solutions for our defense, satcom, telecommunications, broadcast, and AV customers.”

The new agreement enables D2N to extend its reach into some of the world’s emerging economies and communities. To support its current and new customer base, D2N has recruited additional staff to also focus on its growing Defense (ADF) contracts as well as on providing training and support across multiple areas of the business.

Mr. Oz Abramson, VP of RFOptic, stated: “D2N is a prominent full-service technology integration company that designs, installs, and supports a wide range of technologies. Our cooperation will enable us to offer our RF over Fiber and Optical Delay Lines in D2N’s solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.”

About D2N – Technology Solutions

D2N – Technology Solutions is a world leader in innovation, design, and integration across the Communications, Video and Audio fields. They build full-service solutions for a number of industries including broadcast and event production, sporting federations and motorsport, the construction industry, government, defence and education sectors, pubs, clubs and venues, and houses of worship.

D2N designs, installs, and supports a wide range of technologies from typical AV systems to Wi-Fi audio streaming, two-way radio solutions, wired and wireless production intercom, remote production, and audio, & video solutions. The company is an expert in custom applications such as designing custom RF solutions for Defense, multi-channel wireless microphone systems, or complex, multi-site two-way radio networks to provide very best of technology solutions.

D2N also offers a rental facility to support the broadcast and events markets with premium two-way radio, intercom, and wireless audio system dry hire. As an accredited ACMA license planner, D2N also provides guidance, advice, and assignment for all RF technology requirements.

For more information about D2N, please visit www.d2n.com.au

About RFOptic

RFOptic is a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions. For the last 20 years, its team of industry veterans has been developing, designing and integrating superior quality technology for a wide range of RFoF and ODL solutions.

The solutions are deployed at various industries, including broadcasting, aviation, automotive, and defense. RFOptic offers its customers and OEMs various off-the-shelf products, as well as custom-made solutions optimized for a wide range of RFoF products at affordable prices and with a quick turnaround.

RFOptic makes it its mission to help its customers to turn innovation into real business by providing them with the highest quality, cutting edge RFoF solutions as well as customized solutions based on individual requests and objectives.

For more information about RFOptic, please visit www.rfoptic.com.