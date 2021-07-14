Darren McLanders joins LSC

LSC Control Systems is proud to announce the recent appointment of Darren McLanders as NSW Sales Manager. Darren started in the industry with a prominent Sydney production company, pushing cases and loading trucks. His long career in lighting now spans 20+ years, ranging across entertainment production, architectural projects, and theatre installations, engaging him in both technical and commercial aspects of the business.

Darren comes to LSC in exciting times for the business. Whilst the last 18 months have been challenging for many market segments, LSC is in a strong position and eager to look ahead, focus on the positives and provide the highest level of customer service. Darren’s appointment further reinforces this as he provides fresh eyes to the market, with a focus on solution-selling and customer satisfaction.

Daren commented, “I’m really excited to be joining LSC. It has been a difficult time for many in the industry and I am really looking forward to reconnecting with friends and colleagues to see how we can help.”

“It is doubly exciting to work for an Australian owned and operated manufacturer. If the last 12 months has taught us anything, it is that supply chains are very fragile and often Australia is at the end of those chains. An agile, local company like LSC and in turn, our customers, can weather these uncertainties far better than many others who will be waiting for their next shipment to arrive. Local supply, support and knowledge.”

Gary Pritchard, Founder and Managing Director of LSC said “I am excited to have Darren join our team at this time of renewed growth for the company. Darren’s broad range of experience will complement us perfectly and give us better coverage in the very important NSW market.”