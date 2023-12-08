New d&b En-Snap software Version 3 enables positioning and editing of Soundscape objects

In addition to a range of new cue automation features and significant show control workflow improvements, the V3 update adds the ability to use En-Snap as a stand-alone sound object control user interface on the FoH for all types of immersive live stage performances using a d&b Soundscape system.

Major upgrade to En-Snap focuses on creative workflows and FoH for immersive live applications

In addition to a range of new cue automation features and significant show control workflow improvements, the V3 update adds the ability to use En-Snap as a stand-alone sound object control user interface on the FoH for all types of immersive live stage performances using a d&b Soundscape system.

The all-new Object Viewer allows users to monitor and control the positions of sound objects directly in En-Snap, within an intuitive workflow that supports positioning and parameter editing for a single object or group selections in absolute and relative editing modes. The ability to organise the visibility of objects, background images, and view sections in user-defined “view presets,” combined with options to colour objects and assign names, ensures maximum customisation. Input groups for quickly selecting multiple objects for mass editing and object linking with multiple mirror modes for group positioning ensure efficiency within the streamlined, user-centric workflow of the new Object Viewer, which is designed (from scratch) for object-based content creation in immersive live applications.

En-Snap V3 also improves the Cue & Show automation functionality with the integration of “(Soundscape) Coordinate Mapping” that supports relative object positioning to one of 4 mapping areas and the ability to link DS100 scenes stored on the device within any En-Snap cue. A new Inspector section allows editing of one or more sound objects directly in the En-Snap cue section.

This is complemented by a new category of innovative controls integrated into En-Snap V3: “Position Dependent Spread”, which allows the automatic adjustment of object spreading based on object position, and “Tracking System Management”, which handles OSC position data sent from third-party tracking systems, including cue-based assignment of tracking tags to sound objects.

“Since its introduction we’ve always tried to make En-Snap an innovative yet intuitive interface for d&b’s DS100 Soundscape signal engine. With V3, we’ve taken the control capabilities a big step further as the software now allows En-Scene positions and parameters to be viewed and edited directly within En-Snap. Not only that but we have integrated metering directly in to each and every object right on the object viewer screen making mixing and editing far more fluid. We’ve been using it on our theatre shows both in London and on Broadway for quite a while now and so far, it has worked flawlessly.”

~ Gareth Owen, Gareth Owen Sound.

“En-Snap V3 provides Soundscape users with an easy-to-use control solution for their most creative projects. The new software version not only gives them a more time-efficient and coherent workflow, but also a comprehensive feature set that is innovative and inspiring.”

~ Georg Stummer, Manager Advanced Systems, d&b audiotechnik

En-Snap supports single and multiple DS100 setups, and is available for MacOS and Windows. En-Snap V3 is a multi-window application with separate windows for Cue automation and Object Viewer and also provides compatibility with V1 licenses and show files. To take advantage of En-Snap V3’s many features, the software must be connected to a DS100 Signal Engine.

d&b audiotechnik