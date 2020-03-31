World-class Digital Experience for Fitness Fans at Les Mills

Les Mills Auckland City – a mecca for fitness devotees from all around the globe – goes digital!



A large format VuePix Infiled screen has been installed in one of Les Mills key Group Fitness studios.

The new screen provides a unique experience for all their members, adding to the excitement to their renowned Virtual

Classes, which are being recorded here and utilised by gym enthusiasts all around the globe.

Advertisement

Australasian Audio Engineering (AAE) is an independent Audio-Visual solution provider for Les Mills and has worked in close conjunction with the team from Les Mills and ULA Group to ensure that the solution meets Les Mills’ exacting performance standards and delivers an outstanding experience to their members.

“At AAE customer satisfaction is paramount. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail, by utilising best of breed products which are supported by experienced trusted partners, we are guaranteed to deliver on our promises every time.

“The VuePix QE3 screen is the perfect fit for Les Mills,” says Steve Smith, Sales Manager at AAE.

Les Mills built their unique position in the market by producing dynamic Virtual and On Demand content for fitness centres around the world and for those who want to exercise at home.

With an extensive library of 800+ Les Mills on Demand fitness videos available online and six million people working out with Les Mills programmes at home and in a gym each week, they understand that keeping up with the latest technology and providing their audience with an immersive experience is what keeps them ahead of the game.

The VuePix QE3 screen – 5.5m wide and 3m tall – has been installed behind the instructor stage, providing a perfect digital platform to play the videos for Les Mills Virtual classes.

The team at AAE worked closely with the in-house team at Les Mills to build a support structure from which to hang the screen.

With a 3.9mm pixel pitch and a native resolution of 1,408 x 768 pixels, the LED screen delivers superb visual performance and the perfect balance of contrast and brightness in and environment where there is a lot of natural light coming through the windows all around the studio.

The system is also equipped with an ambient brightness / light sensor, which adjusts the brightness of the screen throughout the day as required.

When not being used, the screen automatically switches to black and fades into the background.

All content is driven off an iPad with Les Mills custom video playback software. A NovaStar MCTRL 600 Controller and RGBlink X1 Scaler provide a perfect control solution for the digital platform.

“It was a pleasure as always working with the team at AAE, who always strive to produce an outstanding result for their customers,” comments Garth Reynolds, Branch Manager of ULA Group NZ.

“This project was a great example of their attention to detail and commitment to their customers. We are very proud to see yet another VuePix Infiled LED screen installed in New Zealand.”







CX Magazine – April 2020



LIGHTING | AUDIO | VIDEO | STAGING | INTEGRATION

Entertainment technology news and issues for Australia and New Zealand

– in print and free online www.cxnetwork.com.au





















© VCS Creative Publishing







