Dynacord MXE5



The MXE5 is the first member of the MXE matrix mix engine series. The 24 x 24 crosspoint performance audio matrix offers both routing and mixing functionalities, with 12 analog mic/line inputs, eight line outputs and 24 Dante audio channels. At the same time, the MXE5 serves as a communications hub for all IP-based peripherals and provides comprehensive supervision of all system-wide commands.

The MXE5 offers a variety of functions beyond being a powerful crosspoint matrix; it also works as both a system manager and an OCA controller with complete monitoring and supervision abilities. In addition, it also serves as an FIR-Drive speaker controller. Third-party integration is enabled via plug-ins to upgrade existing systems for enhanced performance, starting with a plug-in for Q-SYS. The MXE5 also incorporates the entire network infrastructure, with Dante audio transport, AES70-compliant control and no requirement for retrofitted external cards.





Contact:

Pacific AV

www.pacificav.co.nz or (09) 947 523





