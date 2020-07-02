The MXE5 is the first member of the MXE matrix mix engine series. The 24 x 24 crosspoint performance audio matrix offers both routing and mixing functionalities, with 12 analog mic/line inputs, eight line outputs and 24 Dante audio channels. At the same time, the MXE5 serves as a communications hub for all IP-based peripherals and provides comprehensive supervision of all system-wide commands.
The MXE5 offers a variety of functions beyond being a powerful crosspoint matrix; it also works as both a system manager and an OCA controller with complete monitoring and supervision abilities. In addition, it also serves as an FIR-Drive speaker controller. Third-party integration is enabled via plug-ins to upgrade existing systems for enhanced performance, starting with a plug-in for Q-SYS. The MXE5 also incorporates the entire network infrastructure, with Dante audio transport, AES70-compliant control and no requirement for retrofitted external cards.
Contact:
Pacific AV
www.pacificav.co.nz or (09) 947 523
Dynacord MXE5
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.