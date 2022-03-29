Ed Sheeran to return with ‘cutting-edge production’

The ticket-sale record breaking Ed Sheeran will return to our shores in February and March 2023, promising “cutting-edge production – the likes of which have never been seen before in Australia or New Zealand.” The shows will be performed in the round, aiming to break attendance records again. There are no details about the production specs to hand as yet, but we can’t wait to see what his team have dreamed up.

The massive run of stadium shows is part of Ed’s + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’). It will be his first tour down under since his record breaking 2018 Divide Tour, which saw Ed smash the record of the highest selling tour in history, with a phenomenal 1,006,387 tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand alone.

Ed’s 2023 tour will see him performing at our most iconic stadiums in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth. Fans will be treated to an array of tracks off his latest album ‘=’ plus hits from across his career.

No stranger to breaking records, Ed’s latest album ‘=’ debuted at #1 in both Australia and New Zealand with singles ‘Bad Habits’ (5 x Platinum AU, 3 x Platinum NZ) and ‘Shivers’ (3 x Platinum AU, Platinum NZ) certifiable smash hits. In Australia, Ed’s deeply moving track ‘Visiting Hours’, written for his close friend, the late Michael Gudinski, founder of Frontier Touring and Mushroom Group, is expected to certify Platinum in weeks.