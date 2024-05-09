News

9 May 2024

Electro-Voice & Dynacord ‘LOUD AND CLEAR’ New Zealand, hosted by Jands

Join Jands in Auckland (Wednesday 29th May) and Christchurch (Wednesday 5th June) to explore the latest in audio technology at ‘Loud and Clear’, an event featuring the latest innovations from Electro-Voice and Dynacord. Experience our installed sound systems and learn how they can enhance your venue’s audio with cutting-edge technology. Dive into tailored sessions and connect with industry peers. Don’t miss out – secure your spot now to stay ahead in the dynamic world of audio!

REGISTER TODAY: https://www.jands.co.nz/loud-and-clear-roadshow-nz

