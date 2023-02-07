Elite Event Technology for Spilt Milk

Elite Event Technology provided a full AV production for 2022’s Spilt Milk festival, held in Canberra on 26 November and in Ballarat on 3 December.

“Five stages, two massive days, but it was great to have Spilt Milk back”, says Darren Russell, MD of EET. The fastest selling festival in Australia has returned after a Covid break, with a great line up of awesome Australian headliners, including DJ Fisher, Flume, Genesis Owusu, The Wombats and many more.

The two major stages – the Angrove Stage and the Basquait Stage – featured large VuePix Infiled displays. The twelve metre long and six metre high LED screen has been set up as a centrepiece of the Angrove Stage, featuring VuePix ER4 panels.

The Basquait stage used a 7m long x 4m tall VuePix screen in the middle, with two iMAG screens (5.5m wide x 4m tall) set up on the sides, all configured from the VuePix Infiled ER4 outdoor panels. The screens were using the new NovaStar Pro UHD Junior Processors for the feed and content optimisation, with ChamSys data distribution.

“Acme LED Stage Blinders dominated all five stages,” comments Darren. “The Basquait Stage featured the Linear Acme TourBars, and our first bunch of Acme LYRAs was used exclusively in Fisher’s floor package, and they looked unreal!”

The other two activation stages featured a complete Acme lighting rig, including Acme CM-300 Zoom LED Washes, XA-100 Rayzor Hybrid Moving Heads, Stage PAR 400 Zoom F\ fixtures and TourPixel Bars. All was controlled by ChamSys MQ50 Lighting Consoles.

“I would like to thank my team again for putting in all their hard work. They have once again delivered a superb production for these high- profile gigs,” concludes Darren.