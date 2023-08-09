Encore invests in ONEStage

ONEstage provides versatile power distribution systems for the latest in LED wall technology for Encore Event Technologies

For over three decades, Encore has carved a reputation as one of the leading corporate event companies throughout Australia, with the largest range of AV production services, an unrivalled venue network, and a host of awards under their belt.

In recent times, the procurement of a large inventory of the New Absen P2 LED wall panels to serve their client’s growing needs necessitated the investment in reliable power distribution systems infrastructure, which would be fast and effective to deploy in a modular fashion.

Advertisement

Encore APAC have a strong sense of supporting Australian manufacturers where possible, and in this instance, chose ONEstage power distribution systems to round out their investment for their clients.

ONEstage system components included 20 ONEstage SPX12 Smart Power Distribution Units, featuring two Multipin outlets, providing 6Ccts on each, and two GPO on a single Cct for Control gear. The unit includes an Intuitive touch screen (DMM63) multimeter and an RJ45 data connection for future connectivity. The SPX12 units are housed in nine separate racks.

The system supplies power to 475sqm straight, convex and concave configurations. As well as 75sqm of 90deg cross cabinets to create, pillars, cubes, stage, and DJ surrounds with the ability to be ground supported or flown for the entire 550sqm. The systems can provide 22 walls at 6m by 3.5m each and can then be combined to provide large display capabilities for large venue environments.

Advertisement

Complimenting the SPX12 power distribution units, are the ONEstage SPX6T truss mountable dropboxes and almost a kilometre of multipin cables.

What features of the ONEstage system really fulfil the need ?

When we first started talking to Rod and Lachlan from ONEstage, it was immediately apparent the passion Lachlan had for this product. Everything from the LK Socapex Connectors, the circuit breakers used, monitoring of the Earth leakage as well as the current draw, made for a perfect fit.

As with all things, efficiency and reliability is the key factor to a great show deployment. From the racks to the power cases holding all of Encore’s Socapex and SPX6T, everything is ready to deploy with the least amount of time to setup and packdown.

Encore techs have provided a lot of positive feedback on the SPX12 as well as the SPX6T and are very happy with how the system is performing. One tech made special mention saying the complete power system was perfect and they wouldn’t change a thing. This purchase is not just about the product, but shows that Encore are committed to supporting a local Australian business like ONEstage.

ONEstage 2 x SPX12 SPX6T

About ONEStage

“Simple products for complex problems, proudly and passionately, designed and manufactured in Australia, to meet Australian Standards”

For ONEstage, It all started when their director and lead product designer Lachlan Elmore entered the audio and events industry. He did so with extensive experience in the electrical industry, and was initially shocked at the lack of good power solutions.

Event Communications Australia are proud to represent ONEstage products throughout Australia and New Zealand.

www.evcomaus.com.au