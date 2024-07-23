enTalks step up with NW Group

ENTECH Road Show Australia will expand offerings with NW Group backing the new enTalks sessions nationally. As major employers of tech crew, NW Group will put themselves forefront at the program of industry and technical sessions held in each city, anchored by a new Keynote session at 1pm headed ‘Rising Stars’.

The keynote is designed to assist tertiary graduates understand the work types and job pathways into the industry. Detailing the attributes and benefits of work backstage and within complex, high tech installations is key to addressing an alarming skills shortage that threatens to dampen demand. Along with the keynote, enTalks sessions are different in each city, bringing ENTECH a more focussed regional flavour. This is bolstered by a raft of new single city exhibitors joining the trade show in each city.

Single city exhibitors are possible because the Road Show doesn’t have any more national touring truck space, having sold out recently. “We have plenty of floor space,” says organiser Kate Mckenzie. “The trucks are full and we have a great and representative cohort of almost all major importers and manufacturers. Joining on local firms makes each city more distinctive”.

Registration is open and attendance is free. Student groups from university, TAFE or RTOs are welcome, and high school students can individually register if they have a serious interest. www.entech-roadshow.com