ENTECH expands with single city exhibitors and education programme

Different exhibitor and presenter mix every city

Major national distributors and manufacturers of audio visual equipment will be joined across Australia by a diverse variety of single-city exhibitors and presenters this October at ENTECH. The roadshow, now in its eleventh year, has always been limited by truck space but has now opened up, offering local firms access to trade visitors, with power and visitor badge scanning bundled up.

The localisation of each show is strengthened with local presenters for ‘Entalks’ sessions like the LD Round Table, the Rising Stars employment keynote, vital sessions on WHS, and one-off sessions such as ‘Lighting KISS! Flash! Bang!’ by Australian LD Motley in Brisbane.

“We expanded our touring team last year” says event manager Kate Mckenzie, “and maybe it’s our mature faces but my female colleagues Susan, Louise and Cat got a lot more feedback. It was wonderful – everywhere we went, people were making suggestions! And the localisation of each city made perfect sense!”

Exhibitors debuting at ENTECH include Swamp Industries, Red Globe Design, Think Project Design, Eventspec, and DMX King (Sydney); Studio Connections, and Advatek Lighting (Melbourne). Sound Choice Pro Audio will park their demo trailer on the floor in Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide, while Event Communications will drive to Adelaide, and show in Perth.

Single spaces range in sizes up to 9m x 3m, with truck stages and OB truck displays available outside all venues nationally. Eventec will show a mobile stage at Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, while Innovative will return with their OB One truck in Sydney.

“We bundle everything, there are no nasty shocks at ENTECH” concludes Mckenzie. “Included in our flat rates are a light exhibitor lunch, power, furniture, and our show floor has plenty of seating. We’re built around visitor comfort and experience, which is why our attendance grows every year”.

Meanwhile ENTECH NZ rolls in August, with all exhibitor space sold out.

www.entech-roadshow.com