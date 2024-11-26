ENTECH Locks in May Venues

The transition to the month of May is underway for ENTECH, vacating the busy third quarter for the pre financial year in 2025. A Regional Roadshow will run across the eastern states next May as a one-off, ahead of resumption of the National Roadshow in 2026. Venues have been confirmed, starting with the Norlane ARC- Auditorium in Geelong for Tuesday 13 May.

The brand new Northern Aquatic and Community Hub in Norlane was opened earlier in 2024, on the corner of Cox Road and the Princes Highway. It features a large multi-purpose community performance hall which is ideally suited for ENTECH with more than enough space for the exhibits, surrounding the NW Group EnTalks Theatre and the Chameleon Cafe in a ’town square’ format.

From Geelong the trucks roll 12 hours north to the Newcastle NEX centre located downtown. Home to concerts and trade expos alike, NEX is a modern auditorium within the Wests Club – again ideal for a layout now synonymous around the ENTECH CommUNITY format, bringing together the commerce and technology of the exhibits and a forum for issues, innovations and training within the EnTalks and Cafe area. Newcastle is on Thursday May 15th.

Concluding the three-city run is the Gold Coast Convention Centre on Tuesday May 20 which is expected to be very busy, given the close proximity to Brisbane and the desirable beach strip which is considered Australia’s biggest tourism draw.

ENTECH partner Kate Mckenzie explains the reasoning around Regional. “It will be seven months since the 2024 October tour, which was our largest ever. We always saw this as a way to bridge to the move into May, which was on the cards a very long time. We recently exited another roadshow we held in May which was for the security tech market, and that held us up moving ENTECH. We know May is the best time of year, far enough from June 30 that budgets can be spent and formed – it really is a decision month for a lot of enterprises planning their next year”.

As to expectations, “It will be more compact, and we’ve priced it keen as the venues are very compeditive with much lower costs than the capital cities. We also have an obligation to deliver a compelling day out for our friends in the industry, and will draw from further afield with people happy to travel across states and avoid big city delays and costs.”

