ENTECH moves to May

As ENTECH enters its 31st year, the new chosen date of May promises much; with more trade less busy alongside end of year and next year budgets. But the next tour is sooner, so the solution is a cut-back Regional Tour of Geelong, Newcastle and the Gold Coast next May. The National Tour resumes to all five cities in May 2026.

For May 2025 each location is adjacent to the largest market – the east coast. Geelong to Melbourne is 1.5 hours from the CBD, while Newcastle to Sydney is 2 hours. The Gold Coast to Brisbane, 1.2 hours, and each city and surrounds has a vibrant market.

The 2025 Regional has a slightly downscaled floor plan but with all the usual attractions like EnTALKS, the Chameleon Café and Happy Hour – all the features that make ENTECH really unique in the world of trade shows.

Down the highway the 2025 Regional is joined by the 2026 National Tour in May and the NZ Roadshow in July 2026. With the Regional tour running at reduced cost, the organisers say the total spend for an exhibitor doing the Regional in May and the National a year later is roughly the same spend. Bookings are open now.

www.entech-roadshow.com