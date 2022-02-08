ENTECH moves to October, NZ “can’t happen” until 2024

With too much uncertainty around the original March dates, the stage is now set for ENTECH Roadshow Australia to run in the Eastern states in October.

Starting Monday October 10, ENTECH Roadshow returns to the Chatswood Concourse Performing Arts Centre in Sydney, where it will occupy the Concert Hall and all the foyers.

Heading south on Wednesday October 12, it’s back to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Roadshow then concludes on Monday the 17th at Brisbane’s RNA.

The timing change will mean ENTECH Roadshow Australia becomes an October Roadshow each year, which is an improvement over the busy summer period it has occupied for the past 10 years. Postponing the Australian event has also strengthened it, with considerable additional exhibitor interest on top of what was already a successful number of sales.

From 2023, the October ENTECH Roadshow Australia will return to running in five venues.

The cancellation of 2022’s ENTECH Roadshow New Zealand is a disappointment, but with the extremely slow border reopening and the need for quarantine there is absolutely no way to successfully run the event. In keeping with ENTECH’s commitment to not clash with the ETNZ Conference, it will not run again until 2024.