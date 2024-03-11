ENTECH Networking Nights for Production Suppliers

Calling all Production Suppliers!

ENTECH Road Show has a new way for you to reach your audience; single city exhibits with a new low cost start. You bring your exhibit to one of ENTECH’s Road Show dates and enjoy a busy day working the crowd to promote and sell your services! You could be a hire and production firm, sell things to others online or from a store, import or manufacture gear, or provide services like crewing, rigging – anything that requires customers!

In 2024, ENTECH Road Show will visit Brisbane on October 8, Sydney October 10, Melbourne October 15, Adelaide October 17, and Perth October 22. You can choose to exhibit in just your home city, or pick whichever combination works for you.

To promote these new offers to production suppliers, ENTECH is running Networking Nights in both Sydney and Melbourne; Tuesday 9 April at The Royal Oak Hotel, 36 College St, Balmain, NSW, and Tuesday 16 April, Harlow Hotel, 447 Church St, Richmond, VIC. Both nights kick off at 6 PM, and will include big exhibitor announcements, celebrations of the 30th year of ENTECH, superior finger food, and beverages.

No matter how big or small your company, ENTECH has a solution to help you reach new customers. Register for the Networking Nights by emailing exhibit@entech-roadshow.com and join the ENTECH team to discuss how they can help!