ENTECH NZ up 20%

Returning after a long six year break, ENTECH opened in Auckland yesterday to solid attendance of 332, up from 268 previously. The touring tradeshow boasted 31 stands showing predominantly audio and lighting, with rigging, theatre fitout, cases, and comms well represented. Exhibitors reported ‘constant conversations’, with registration data showing over a thousand badge scans.

Held back by the pandemic, the 2020 and 2022 tours were not viable, and returning this year was considered a challenge for the operators, Kate Mckenzie and Julius Grafton. “We visited and supported the ETNZ Convention last year,” says Mckenzie, “and used that as a poll to test support. Up to that moment we very unsure, but from that we had the confidence to deposit the three venues and continue to fund our small NZ company office.”

Helping matters, ENTECH NZ has a dual structure that bills either in NZ or in Australia, giving the NZ exhibitors a break on the exchange rate and the ability to claim back GST. The 2024 tour sold out several months early, with indications the 2026 return will be similar. Grafton says he has interest from some broadcast vendors which would round out the offerings, as the Auckland event attracted delegates from every tech sector.

The show opens tomorrow Thursday 8th at Shed 6, Wellington, and concludes Tuesday 13th at Te Pae, Christchurch. Register to attend free at www.entech-roadshow.com