ENTECH RISES – Back to pre-pandemic scale!

Registration is open for ENTECH 2023 nationally, rolling in October and back to size with a slew of new exhibitors, including trade outlets Factory Sound and Brisbane Sound Group, and production firms Resolution X and Novatech Creative Event Technology. With three months to go, the touring AV roadshow is adding final exhibitors each week, including single city participation without freight.

Trade appreciate the move to October – ENTECH previously ran in March – with attendance in 2022 up 15% on previous, and further strengthening of the education, training and seminar stream in the ENTECH theatre on the show floor promising to pull more visitors with the number of sessions doubled from last year.

“Exploring the post-converged AV world” is the new theme for ENTECH which enters its thirtieth year, operated by the founder who has assembled a veteran road team: Stephen Devine, Peter Twartz and production manager Kathy O’Hara. They join Jason Allen, Cat Strom, and Kate McKenzie, along with Sue Twartz and Louise Devine on tour to assist over 140 exhibitor staff at each show.

Technicians, designers, integrators, consultants and venue management appreciate the trade-only focus of ENTECH which is not publicly advertised and not overrun with swag hunters or tire kickers who prowl convention centres. This year ENTECH rolls into Showgrounds in every city except Sydney where it is held in the venerable Hordern Pavilion which – ironically – was once part of Sydney Showground.

While school groups are not admitted, students with a genuine passion and interest are encouraged to register individually and many will be sought for possible recruitment with employers such as Princess Cruises running recruitment desks nationally. ENTECH has become an employment exchange in recent years, as the skills shortage bites and specialist AV technology becomes more complex.

REGISTER HERE: https://regonsite.eventsair.com/entech-2023/reg/Site/Register?fbclid=IwAR3loghivXZ3vrwyImCP8fnI2yNS3y9oL4iMBYAvlgqvswLO718R-PagHpA