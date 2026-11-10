ENTECH shifts shape to boost the crowd

Thirty-three years ago ENTECH was a three-day show in one city. Then they toured it because the industry was spread across the country and it was a new idea. In 2026 it covered five cities and had a record 3,828 trade visitors through the doors, up 27 per cent. So why are they only doing three cities in 2027?

Because the industry has changed shape.

Three cities; Brisbane 11 May, Sydney 13 May, and Melbourne 18 May hold 82 per cent of the Australian market. Perth and Adelaide are getting a rest, it’s not a goodbye. For exhibitors it means less cost and travel, less weeks off the tools, and a fuller room in each city. Costs go down, service comes up, especially with a sluggish economy.

But the biggest change in 2027 is who gets to exhibit.

Because each 2027 date now stands on its own, you can exhibit in one city only. A table-top anywhere on the floor is $950. A 3×3 is $3,950. A 6×3 is $5,950. Power, catering and marketing are included. Freight isn’t; you bring the gear, which is the point. If you’re a Brisbane rigging firm or a Melbourne fabricator, you don’t need a national tour. You need one Tuesday or a Thursday in your own city, in front of the people who hire you.

That’s the brief for the single-city stand: production suppliers, riggers, fabricators, small manufacturers, importers, venue suppliers. The companies who’ve walked the floor for years as visitors because exhibiting never made sense. It does now.

EntPathways will expand the crowd. Every year the industry says it can’t find crew. And young people who’d kill for a start can’t find the door. For 2027 the door is at the front of the show.

EntPathways participants, screened, so they’re serious about a career in production, will do workshops and panels from 11am to 1pm in their own zone at the entry. From 1pm to 4pm (only) they walk the trade floor, clearly badged. The first two hours and the last two hours of every show stay trade only. It addresses a problem because until now ENTECH heavily restricted student access.

For anyone who hires crew, there’s a table in that zone for $950, or a 2×2 stand for $1,950. Every single visitor to ENTECH walks past it on the way in. Crewing agencies, venues, production companies, and educators: if you want to meet the next generation before your competitor does, that’s where it happens.

Single-city stands cost way less than the full tour, because the full tour includes freight for a reason. Anyone who’s shipped a stand from Melbourne to Brisbane and back knows which option they want. The full tour, from $18,900 at the early rate until 31 December, is for exhibitors who want it handled end to end. The single-city stand is for everyone who’s never been able to say yes before.

Eighty per cent of the people who visit ENTECH don’t attend any other trade show. If you want to be in front of this industry, this is the room. From May, it’s a room you can afford.

www.entech-roadshow.com