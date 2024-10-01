Entech Show Guide 2024 – Part 3

ENTECH SHOW GUIDE

We’ve pulled together all of the gear, companies and people travelling to all five cities at ENTECH Road Show 2024, creating your guide to what to see in your town. This is part 3 of CX’s online guide to exhibitors.

ENTECH rolls into Brisbane Showground Tuesday Oct 8, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion Thursday 10 Oct, Melbourne Showground Tuesday 15 Oct, Adelaide Showground Thursday 17 Oct, and finishes up in Perth at Claremont Showgrounds on Tues 22 October.

Registration, parking, the enTALKS Seminar programme, Happy Hour, and more, are all free! If you haven’t already registered, scan this QR code, and we’ll see you there!

JANDS

Since 1970, Jands has been at the forefront of distributing world-class audio, video, lighting, control, and broadcasting technologies across Australia and New Zealand, providing tailored solutions for any application.

At ENTECH 2024, you can experience the latest solutions and technologies from leading brands, including Shure, L-Acoustics, ROBE, Electro-Voice, ETC, Clear-Com, and Listen Technologies.

Shure

Nexadyne 8_C Axient Digital Wireless

Experience live demonstrations of Shure’s Axient Digital wireless microphone platform, trusted by professionals worldwide, and the newest addition to the Shure vocal microphone range, the Nexadyne.

ROBE

iForte_LTX_ iBOLT

Explore the iBolt, iForte LTX, iSpider X, and T32 Cyc – advanced lighting fixtures designed for precision and versatility.

T32Cyc iSpiider

L-Acoustics

Syva and Syva Low

Discover the SYVA system and X Series loudspeakers, offering unmatched sound clarity and coverage for your performance or venue.

X8i X6i

Electro-Voice

EVERSE 12 EV_ZLX_8_G2

Check out the portable, battery-powered EVERSE Series loudspeakers and the versatile ZLX G2 Series powered portable loudspeakers.

Listen Technologies

Try AURI, the first assistive listening system with Auracast technology for seamless multi-channel audio.

ETC

See the Ion console and ColorSource fixture range, delivering vibrant colours and precision dimming for your theatre performances.

Clear-Com

Explore FreeSpeak, Arcadia and Gen-IC solutions for live events and broadcast.

LSC CONTROL SYSTEMS

The 2024 Entech Roadshow will be the biggest ever for LSC Control Systems. Due to the growth of the company, our stand has also grown and is now the largest possible (9x3m) size available.

Avolites D7-215

This will be the official launch of the recently announced Avolites/LSC reunion, and we will have a dedicated section of the stand just for Avolites. Ron Carrington, Sales Director at Avolites, will be in attendance, with a D7 console he is bringing out as luggage (yes, a fully featured, dual screen console with UPS that is airline friendly). Other highlights will be the T3 wings, Q3 media server and the amazing super compact Quartz console.

New LSC products will include the NEXEN family of nodes (including the new IP65 rated model), the ubiquitous UNITOUR and concept builds of the forthcoming APX and GNX products. Make sure you take a look at the GNX and APX and pass on your comments, to help us get the final design perfect.

ROXX will also be a major highlight at the show, with Michael Staffopoulos, Global Business Development Manager at ROXX, squeezing a couple of show dates into his busy schedule. The new Neo and Cluster S1 fixtures will be on display, ready to burn your retina and melt your brain.

ROXX Neo with lens and barndoor

MEYER SOUND

Meyer Sound’s presence on the 2024 ENTECH Road Show features demonstrations of a wide range of audio solutions, including the recently announced MILAN-certified ULTRA-X80 versatile point source loudspeaker.

ultra-x80

From sports arenas and stadiums to houses of worship, theaters and live music venues, the versatile ULTRA-X80 delivers exceptional sonic experiences for all kinds of audiences, in all kinds of venues, for all kinds of sound. It’s lightweight, compact, and network capable.

The system will also feature the other members of the ULTRA family, the ULTRA-X20 compact wide coverage loudspeaker and MILAN-certified ULTRA-X40 compact loudspeaker. Every loudspeaker in the ULTRA family works together or separately to deliver sound with fidelity and precision. Low end will be powered by the new 2100-LFC low-frequency control element. By pairing a single, all-new 21-inch driver with four voice coils to a potent Class D amplifier, the 2100-LFC produces a linear acoustic output suitable for the most powerful applications, yet it realizes this comparable performance in a loudspeaker that is much lighter and narrower.

2100-LFC

The demonstration will feature audio designed with the Spacemap Go spatial sound design and mixing tool. Spacemap Go leverages the processing power of the Galileo GALAXY Network Platform in an intuitive iPad app that allows a focus on the art without the burden of complicated interfaces and confusing algorithms. Even first-time users can create sophisticated spatial sound designs in minutes, thanks to its simple iPad touchscreen interface. Other featured products include the USW-210P compact subwoofer, Nebra software platform, Compass control software, MPS-488X IntelligentDC power supply, and MM-4XP miniature self-powered loudspeaker.

RIEDEL

Logo Riedel original RGB

Come and see the Riedel Australia team at ENTECH Road Show, where the team will be showing the latest developments in all of Riedel’s flagship product lines, including the Artist Intercom ecosystem, the Emmy award winning Bolero wireless intercom system plus our PunQtum IP Based Digital Partyline system.

RIEDEL COMMUNICATIONS EMMY AWARD FOR BOLERO WIRELESS INTERCOM

We will also be showing SimplyLive, Riedel’s Instant Replay and Live Video Production Tool product line plus our market leading video, audio, and data distribution platform, MediorNet. Still unique in the market to this day, MediorNet delivers decentralised routing, processing and transport functionality in Riedel’s groundbreaking software defined hardware. We look forward to seeing you at the show!

MADISONAV

The team from MadisonAV will be showcasing the JBL VTX A-Series line array system, including the compact A8 system and the sub compact A6 system. We’ll also feature a powered VRX 900 system and will be holding a listening session for the A8 system at each of the roadshows. Come and hear them for yourself, and see just how compact and easy- to-rig these systems are!

Fresh from local events including BIGSOUND, Tina Arena at HOTA and Enlighten Festival with Hoodoo Gurus, the VTX A-Series is JBL’s next generation tour sound solution for mid-to-large size touring applications and high-end fixed installations. The series was designed from scratch to address not only audio performance, but the full scope of challenges faced by tour sound professionals, rental companies, FOH engineers and live production crews.

Meet our Head of Tour Sound, Peter Kubow, who will provide technical, configuration, rigging and transportation information. He’ll be joined by the local MadisonAV account management team in each state.

PANASONIC CONNECT

Panasonic has been at the forefront of projection display technology for decades, delivering engaging experiences with bold, bright, vivid visuals. No matter the venue or size of your audience, from concert halls to large scale sporting events, our range of projectors will help your creative vision come to life.

Panasonic has also been delivering and pioneering innovative Broadcast and Professional Video products to the world for more than 60 years. This wealth of experience means our strength lies in our ability to provide reliable, high-quality solutions, playing a crucial role in some of the world’s largest events. Whether you need arguably the best professional 4K PTZ cameras for live events or need 4K studio cameras or 4K camcorders, we have the products for you.

Panasonic is now revolutionising live vision mixing with KAIROS. A unique IT/IP video processing platform that provides unprecedented system configuration and operation flexibility while delivering improved video quality and productivity.

At ENTECH we will be showcasing our flagship AW-UE160 4K PTZ camera, but will also have specialists on hand to talk about KAIROS, or any of our other products and how they could improve your productions.

NAS

NAS are excited to be back at ENTECH this year, showcasing the following brands and products.

Come and catch up with Dave, Anthony, Aaron, Brendon, Steve, Michael, Shane (and the rest of us) at your local ENTECH Road Show event – we can’t wait to see you!

AtlasIED

AtlasIED Atmosphere

Atmosphere Platform

Experience freedom of flexibility to create your Atmosphere. AtlasIED’s Atmosphere platform sets a new standard for digital audio with multi-zone processors, amplifiers, and a variety of accessories. Touchless control, easy-to-program automation, and artificial intelligence offer integrators and users an effortless way to create the perfect Atmosphere for their business.

Pliant Technologies

CrewCom CB2

CrewCom CB2

Affordable, powerful and professional wireless Intercom. The CrewCom CB2 wireless intercom system boasts the same proven CrewCom wireless technology while also providing ease-of-use and unparalleled performance without the high cost and complexity of many intercom systems. Right out of the box, CB2’s smart system design makes it easy to connect to a hardwire system and uses a rugged, volunteer-friendly radio pack.

MicroCom XR

Microcom XR

Wireless intercom for every budget. Simple to operate and budget-friendly, MicroCom XR is the ideal intercom solution for applications where quality wireless intercom wasn’t previously a viable option. MicroCom XR’s excellent range and rugged construction make it the perfect choice to deliver dependable performance for any application including theatre, concert, corporate events and just about anywhere groups need to communicate together. With MicroCom XR, there’s finally an easy-to-use intercom solution that gives your production the right wireless intercom at the right price.

Absen

Polaris (PL) Series

Polaris

Cutting-edge LED displays. Featuring ultra-high resolution, HDR support, and a refresh rate of over 3840Hz, the Polaris Series displays deliver stunning visuals for any event. With lightweight, modular panels and creative curved installation options, the PL Series is perfect for dynamic and immersive setups.

Jupiter (JP) Pro Series

Jupiter

Touring LED displays redefined. With expansive panels engineered for lightning-fast setup, the Jupiter Pro Series ensures performances aren’t just seen – they’re spectacularly experienced. At 50% transparency, the JP8 Pro elevates outdoor concert visuals. Feather-light yet resilient, it defies industry norms. Curved installations? No problem. Creativity unleashed? Absolutely.

dBTechnologies

VIO L1610

L1610

A three-way system with a symmetric design. Astonishing sound pressure in one of the most compact VIO cabinets. VIO L1610 brings the best technology of VIO Series and features a state-of-the-art symmetric acoustic design.

VIO X315

X315

The evolution of the premium line VIO X. Powerful, tour-grade, three-way tri-amped point source speakers for public address in large venues. VIO X315 is a self-powered point source speaker capable of delivering outstanding sound pressure levels for its size, thanks to premium components, a three-way tri-amplified design and state of the art electronics.

OPERA REEVO 210 & 212

REEVO

Two point source models raising the bar. OPERA REEVO Series deliver an astonishing sound pressure level with touring-grade sound definition and a remarkable low-end extension, in a compact and freshly designed enclosure accessible to anybody who wants great sound anywhere.

d&b audiotechnik

XSL-Series

XSL

A new benchmark in both mobile and installed audio. A compact powerhouse and master of efficiency, XSL and XSLi deliver SL quality, integrity and dynamics on the smallest scale possible. A complete package of accessories and software teams up with the d&b amplification and workflow platform for built in efficiency from start to finish.