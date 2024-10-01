Entech Show Guide 2024 – Part 4

ENTECH SHOW GUIDE

We’ve pulled together all of the gear, companies and people travelling to all five cities at ENTECH Road Show 2024, creating your guide to what to see in your town. This is the final part (4) of CX’s online guide to exhibitors.

ENTECH rolls into Brisbane Showground Tuesday Oct 8, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion Thursday 10 Oct, Melbourne Showground Tuesday 15 Oct, Adelaide Showground Thursday 17 Oct, and finishes up in Perth at Claremont Showgrounds on Tues 22 October.

Registration, parking, the enTALKS Seminar programme, Happy Hour, and more, are all free! If you haven’t already registered, scan this QR code, and we’ll see you there!

QSC

Showcasing L Class active line array loudspeakers, the next-generation of advanced, intelligent, active loudspeakers for mobile and fixed entertainment applications.

LA108

Delivering extraordinary audio experiences and exceptional performance via system intelligence and premium components, both products were developed thoroughly and rigorously with sound quality, simplicity and expandability in mind. The remarkable result of a deep understanding of customer needs and application requirements, LA108 and LA112 loudspeakers are easy to configure and deploy for applications ranging from simple, portable, plug-and-play setups, to demanding, networked, high-tech AV productions and fixed installations.

LA112

Perfect for entertainers, installers and production companies – you won’t want to miss this first look at all L Class has to offer.

PAVT

Tech demonstrations, new products, new market opportunities. 2024 – 2025 is a big COVID comeback for PAVT. With a combination of resurgent brands and market leaders, the new technology tipping point is here. Audio over IP and what it can do for you. Get the tech talk on the brands on the way up, with everything you need to be a leading-edge technology hub.

Powersoft

The world’s leading amplifier brand for quality, reliability and network control.

Find out how to monitor and control your amplifiers from anywhere, with the safe and easy Powersoft cloud control. See Mezzo audio networking capabilities with Dante/AES67 and an internal Gigabit Ethernet. New Powersoft Unica and the Verso gateway. Your gateway to high power and cloud control.

EAW

Big Sound – Small Boxes.

This is the big growth brand for 2024 -25. A host of newly developed technologies and new factory now produce a range of outstanding performance and value at the top end of the market. Both big boxes and small. Co-axial like you have never heard before. Recent release MKC coaxial point source loudspeakers. Mobile sound or fixed installations, EAW engineering makes all the difference. Hear the demo, you’ll be impressed.

Luminex

Set up a converged pro AV network in no time. You don’t need an advanced IT background.

GigaCore switches come pre-configured for pro AV applications. ARANEO software makes connections and control easy. Find out why a Luminex network allows more stability and control, is easier to set up and what makes Luminex Network Intelligence, the market leader in data distribution equipment for professional lighting, audio and video applications.

Televic

The leader in conferencing and tour guide technology.

From a small regional council to the United Nations, no meeting too big, no meeting too unimportant. Scalable to meet your needs. Permanent installation, rental, wired or wireless.

Symetrix

Discover the xIO range of cross platform audio endpoints. now with plugins for most popular DSP platforms. Built with Symetrix superior build quality. Look and act the part with high resolution audio performance, ease of installation and long high-duty cycle life. Dante and AES67 compatible. Find out about the soon to arrive game- changing Server D100. Symetrix network for very large scale installations.

SHOW TECHNOLOGY

At Show Technology, our specialty is distributing professional equipment from renowned manufacturers in the lighting and control systems industry.

Ayrton

We are excited to showcase the Kyalami, the first phosphor laser source luminaire in the creative solution series from Ayrton. The performance capability of Kyalami is based on its unique design, extreme miniaturisation, and a minimalist cylindrical footprint that allows multiple luminaires to be installed only a few centimetres apart. A sphere of only 265 mm incorporates its 100W laser module with a cooling system and optics. Kyalami offers a next generation speckle-free laser source designed for rendering a D65 white point that allows perfect colour reproduction. It pushes all the limits when it comes to beam definition, with native contrast never before achieved by a digital light source, an incredible 1° beam angle, and an extreme range of focus that permits the beam shape to be adjusted according to the operating distance.

Martin

Martin MAC VIPER XIP

The Martin MAC Viper XIP next-generation, Viper-class moving head combines legendary Viper performance, Martin XIP smart weatherproofing technology, and the most robust feature set Martin has ever developed. Drawing on best-in-class features that defined the iconic Viper lineup, including Viper Profile, Performance, Wash and Wash DX, MAC Viper XIP builds on its heritage, setting a new standard for all-in-one performance, innovation and reliability.

The combination of MAC Viper XIP’s powerful lumen output and innovative patent-pending XIP water and dust ingress protection make it not only ideal for a wide range of temporary, year- round outdoor applications, but also ensures exceptionally low-noise levels for indoor use, similar to the whisper-silent Martin MAC Encore. Featuring Martin Professional’s proprietary tailor- made light engine, the MAC Viper XIP unleashes an impressive 5° narrow, high-definition, and high-contrast beam, ensuring unprecedented lumen maintenance over the zoom range.

PROLiGHTS

Finally, from film sets to events, the PROLIGHTS ControlGo is the ultimate multifunctional lighting controller. This incredibly versatile, simple to use tool combines a fixture remote, RDM Tool, CRMX transmitter, DMX controller and DMX recorder into a single, portable and durable device.

Whether flashing out a film set, setting addresses on a tradeshow stand, or controlling battery uplighters, the ControlGO is THE device you need to get up and running quickly and easily.

THE P.A. PEOPLE

The P.A. People will feature a number of newly released products at Entech 2024

Moveket

Chain Hoists and Control

On display will be a new 250kg version of the Moveket ProStage+ D8+ range of chain hoists, complementing the existing 500kg and 1000kg models. We will also be showing integrated load monitoring capabilities and other unique features of these hoists.

The P.A. People will also be demonstrating the Moveket i-Motion variable speed BGV-C1 control system at ENTECH. Moveket also supplies BVG-C1 fixed speed and variable speed hoists and control systems suitable for flying loads over audiences. With speeds up to 40m/m and loads of up to 2000kg, Moveket has been at the forefront of dynamic flying systems for shows and events for many years.

TheatreQuip

Triple E Track Systems

Also new for this year is the addition of the Triple E UniBeam and ChainBeam tracking systems. Capable of supporting scenery at up to 1 tonne per m, these systems feature manual, rope, or high-speed chain drive automation, and complement our own TheatreQuip Series 18 hand-drawn and motorised tracking systems and our new in- house Sewing Room capability.

Front Loaded Counterweight System

We will again have on display our novel approach to improving the safety and OHS aspects of working with Counterweight Flying systems in theatres.

ProBar & ArchBar Lighting Bars

The TheatreQuip range of lighting bars for production and installation has been very well received since its launch in 2022. New to the range this year is a vertically orientated ArchBar, ideal for perch locations in theatres and halls. Offered in both standard sizes

and build to order versions, the ProBar and ArchBar offer a range of wiring and circuiting options along with support for Cat6 data and both 3 and 5 pin DMX outlets.

ULA GROUP

The ULA Group stand at ENTECH 2024 will feature the latest lighting, visual and stage technology from world- leading industry brands.

New technology to explore on our stand:

• The best-in-class intelligent lighting technology by Elation

• Astera’s award-winning wireless technology for film and entertainment professionals

• The latest rental and touring LED displays from Vuepix Infiled

• Professional entertainment lighting range by ACME lighting

• Wireless lighting control solutions for professionals by LumenRadio

• Professional entertainment lighting control solutions by Obsidian and Netron

• The World’s best atmospheric effects by MDG

• Leading edge lighting control solutions by ChamSys

• ChainMaster’s world-class electric chain hoists and control systems

Come and explore our technology! See you at the ULA Group stand.