ENTTEC x LOTRON: a perfect pair

A local partnership has helped usher in a new era for an iconic Melbourne venue

ENTTEC is an Australian lighting software, controls, and fixtures manufacturer founded 25 years ago and still headquartered in Melbourne today. While we operate all over the globe with offices in the UK, US, Dubai and China, we always understand the importance of local partnerships.

A core difference between a successful project and one that turns out just ‘okay’ happens when all parties involved strive for the same level of commitment to quality.

While we engineer our products to perform as best as we possibly can, unless they’re installed with a similar degree of care and attention, achieving the optimal end result is no guarantee.

This is why at each of ENTTEC’s international bases, there are select local electricians and installers that we always recommend to our clients for their projects because we know the importance and value of using a tried and tested company.

When it comes to projects throughout Victoria, working with Melbourne-based Lotron Electrical as a brand partner has always been a pleasure.

Take a look at the meticulous planning, preparation and execution of Lotron’s installation of pixel dots at St Kilda’s iconic Prince Bandroom.

Prince_Bandroom_by_Giulio Lavenuta Prince_Bandroom_by_Giulio Lavenuta

Since the 1950s, the Prince has been Melbourne’s heartbeat for live music, hosting legends from Nick Cave and Midnight Oil to Billie Eilish and Glass Animals. It’s more than just a venue – it’s a living testament to the city’s vibrant musical heritage.

Nic Moreau of ENTTEC Lloyd Gibbs of Lotron

In just one month, Lloyd Gibbs and his team at Lotron Electrical transformed the venue’s ceiling from a blank canvas into an immersive space where light and sound collide, amplifying every beat and electrifying the atmosphere.

Starting with precise line tracing, 3,072 ENTTEC Smart PXL 60 LED dots were installed, each carefully fastened for maximum impact.

Powered by eight OCTO controllers and brought to life with ENTTEC’s industry-leading ELM LED mapping software, the result is a bold, ever-changing spectacle that moves with the music and keeps the crowd coming back for more.

Lotron’s professionalism was key to the success of this project. Their millimetre-perfect straight lines and even grid spacing resulted in a feature that looks flawless from every direction.

The same was true when it came to the dedication of the venue owners in this case.

They even had an existing fire sprinkler moved ever-so-slightly at no small expense just so that its position wouldn’t impact on the perfect geometry of the LED grid. The confidence they formed by observing the ENTTEC-Lotron partnership made doing so an easy decision – they could see that if something was worth doing, it was going to be worth doing properly.

With all parties involved working seamlessly together, this was a great example of true teamwork in action. The better the team, the better the result. And that’s why with a local installation partner like Lotron, ENTTEC can ensure that the end clients will receive the outcome, plus the ongoing technical support, of their dreams.

So, if you have a forthcoming lighting adventure on the cards, don't hesitate to get in touch with ENTTEC here in Melbourne.

We’ll be more than happy to guide you towards some professional local tradespeople and tech companies that we know you can trust for your project. You’ll be glad you did!

