ETNZ Conference 2021

Planning underway for bi-annual catch up

After a year of turmoil for the entertainment technology sector, the Entertainment Technology New Zealand (ETNZ) Executive is determined to pull together a 2021 conference that delivers what the industry feels that they need. To support the conference preparations, they are asking for members and non-members’ input to shape the programme.

The 2019 ETNZ Conference saw one hundred and fifty delegates arrive at Wellington’s Te Whaea National Dance & Drama Centre to take advantage of the impressive line-up of keynote speakers with a strong international flavour, and workshops laced with a smattering of issues of local concern: health and safety and mental well-being topping the agenda. Many of the sessions had a lively interactive format with a panel of three ‘experts’ kicking off the discussion on a pertinent topic and the audience contributing to proceedings as much as the speakers, resulting in extremely positive feedback from delegates on how much they took away from the event.

The conference organisers have created a short anonymous survey to inform their planning for the 2021 conference. You can choose to leave your details and have the opportunity to win 50% off the conference fee for 2021. You can find a link to the survey on the ETNZ website https://www.etnz.org/category/etnz-news/ or a direct link here.

The survey asks for your thoughts on how COVID-19 would impact your decision to book and attend, ideas for content and delivery format, and also provides an opportunity for businesses to express an interest in attending the trade show.

ETNZ are looking for expressions of interest from presenters and people or organisations with the ability to run professional development sessions. If you are keen to participate, you can forward your information via the survey or contact ETNZ direct.

To stay up to date with the latest on the conference, you can join ETNZ for free on their website and receive ETNZ newsletters, or select from bronze to platinum membership for additional benefits.