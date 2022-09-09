Euan Mackenzie joins NAS NZ

NAS New Zealand have strengthened thier local presence with the appointment of recently returned native Euan Mackenzie.

“I’ve spent the past 10 years in the UK working in Pro Audio specialising in integration, theatre, & special events with Autograph Sound,” says Euan. “It gave me a broad experience of the production industry dealing with clients from the Ministry of Defence to Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club. There were also many hats to wear, such as client representative at council hearings, or DSP programming for a 96 speaker theatre system.”

“However, don’t let that time frame fool you. I started my Pro Audio journey coiling cables back in 2001 at Ice Audio in Dunedin! London was great but unfortunately, they can’t make a pie to save themselves, so the family and I upped sticks back home.”

“It’s an exciting time to join the NAS NZ team, and I’m really looking forward to strengthening local support and relationships here.”

“In my short time back, it seems the sector has hit the ground running and may soon be bigger than before the pandemic. It’s going to be great to be a part of that.”

“Speaking of running, I’m an avid runner and somehow managed to tick the London Marathon off my to-do’s before coming home to greener pastures. Give me a chance, and I’ll happily bore you with training techniques!”

Eaun can be contacted at euan.mackenzie@nas.solutions or on 027 294 2549