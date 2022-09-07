News

8 Sep 2022

Euroa Music Festival promo

by John O'Brien

Last year, I reported for CX on the inaugural Euroa Music Festival. It was a blast. Well, it’s under way again for this year – November 5th, 2022.

EMF have produced a short promo – I am in it. Let’s play ‘spot the roadie’. https://www.facebook.com/euroamusicfest/videos/1027004534593854

Anyone keen to join in can get tickets here:

https://www.euroamusicfestival.com/tickets

Disclaimer: I am a volunteer on the EMF committee.

Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

NAS New Zealand Trade Shows – Sept 2022
9 Sep 2022
Euan Mackenzie joins NAS NZ
9 Sep 2022
Jands announce Kit Watson as their NZ Marketing Manager
9 Sep 2022

Latest jobs

Factory Workers and Drivers
9 Sep 2022
Internal Sales Assistant – Pro Audio & Lighting
8 Sep 2022
Now Hiring: Pro Audio Business Development & Technical Sales – VIC
8 Sep 2022
View all jobs