Euroa Music Festival promo

Subscribe to CX E-News
Last year, I reported for CX on the inaugural Euroa Music Festival. It was a blast. Well, it’s under way again for this year – November 5th, 2022.
EMF have produced a short promo – I am in it. Let’s play ‘spot the roadie’. https://www.facebook.com/euroamusicfest/videos/1027004534593854
Anyone keen to join in can get tickets here:
https://www.euroamusicfestival.com/tickets
Disclaimer: I am a volunteer on the EMF committee.
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.