Euroa Music Festival promo

Last year, I reported for CX on the inaugural Euroa Music Festival. It was a blast. Well, it’s under way again for this year – November 5th, 2022.

EMF have produced a short promo – I am in it. Let’s play ‘spot the roadie’. https://www.facebook.com/euroamusicfest/videos/1027004534593854

Anyone keen to join in can get tickets here:

https://www.euroamusicfestival.com/tickets

Disclaimer: I am a volunteer on the EMF committee.