The DMXRT DMX Trigger / Recorder allows the user to record and play back any show or scene from a macro SD card. Any desk or DMX source can be used as input to record. Shows can be played using six external triggers or the built-in internal trigger. An optional wall plate provides a convenient way of accessing shows, without the need to interact with the device itself. Advanced features such as delays give total control of the playback.
Contact:
Eventec
www.eventec.com.au or +61 (0) 2 9897 3077
Event Lighting DMXRT
