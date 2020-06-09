

The DMXRT DMX Trigger / Recorder allows the user to record and play back any show or scene from a macro SD card. Any desk or DMX source can be used as input to record. Shows can be played using six external triggers or the built-in internal trigger. An optional wall plate provides a convenient way of accessing shows, without the need to interact with the device itself. Advanced features such as delays give total control of the playback.





Event Lighting DMXRT










