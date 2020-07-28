





The Event Lighting Lite brand from Eventec was born out of the need to offer low budget fixtures to the market, without compromising on quality. Complimenting the Pro range Event Lighting, the Event Lighting Lite range includes LED Pars, LED moving head fixtures, lighting controllers, effects lighting and cases and bags for those products.





One of the most popular fixtures in the range is the PAR12X8L which features 12 x 8W RGBW LEDs and sells for $209 RRP. Their compact size, together with multiple control options including IR remote, make them an ideal affordable flood lighting solution for many applications including stage lighting, band lighting and parties.





PAR12X8L



Since introducing the lite series of movers, the LM6X15 has become the fastest selling compact moving head fixture in the range. The LM6X15 features 6 x 15W RGBW LEDs with zooming and retails for $599 RRP. The Lite series of moving heads follow the same quality as the Event Lighting range, but without some of the higher level features to keep the price as low as possible.





LM6X15



Stepping up in brightness is the LM180 moving head spot, selling for $1,390. This fixture delivers outstanding brightness, outclassing similarly priced fixtures currently on the market. Using a high powered 180w white LED light source, the LM180 features a 7-colour colour wheel, fixed and rotating gobo wheels, prism, dimming strobing and DMX focusing.





LM180



Also part of the Event Lighting Lite range are the five moving beam effects fixtures. The effects range includes The Storm, Saber and Nitroball, while the Darkstar and Orbit have been upgraded to include red and green laser effects as well. All these effects are great for the budget conscious user, without compromising quality, and the first lot of stock is available to buy now.



Darkstar



For more information, contact Eventec www.event-lighting.com.au sales@eventec.com.au













