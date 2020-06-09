Eventec become official resellers for High End Systems

Eventec are proud to announce a partnership with High End Systems.

High End Systems is a household name in the entertainment industry. They are now in their fourth decade of operation and continue to produce innovative products.

“We, Electronic Theatre Controls Asia, are excited to have Eventec as our official High End Systems reseller for the Australian market. Eventec is a company with great passion in lighting and is committed to providing great customer service and technical support. We look forward to serving our High End customers in Australia.” – Wynnie Cheung, ETC General Manager in Asia.

The Director of Eventec, Emanuel Maniatis, has expressed his pleasure with how this partnership adds a wide range of world-renowned products including high power LED automated lighting fixtures and lighting consoles to the Eventec portfolio.

Our direction moving forward is to build up stock of key products. Our team will undergo training for all things High End Systems to provide the Australian market a high quality experience. While that eventuates, all of the products and spare parts are available to order immediately.

https://www.eventec.com.au/