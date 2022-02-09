News

9 Feb 2022

FACE-TO-FACE Q-SYS TRAINING IS BACK!

FREE Q-SYS sessions now available on the week of the 21st of March 2022

Where: TAG 46 Easey St, Collingwood, VIC, 3066

Book now at: training@tag.com.au

Courses available:

– Q-SYS Level 2: Standard 
Date: 21st-22nd March 2022

– Q-SYS Level 1 
Date: 23rd March 2022

– Q-SYS Level 2: Standard 
Date: 24th-25th March 2022

Please note: these small sessions are limited and for Australian residents only.

More Info: https://training.tag.com.au/#

