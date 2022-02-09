FACE-TO-FACE Q-SYS TRAINING IS BACK!

FREE Q-SYS sessions now available on the week of the 21st of March 2022
Where: TAG 46 Easey St, Collingwood, VIC, 3066
Book now at: training@tag.com.au
Courses available:
– Q-SYS Level 2: Standard
Date: 21st-22nd March 2022
– Q-SYS Level 1
Date: 23rd March 2022
– Q-SYS Level 2: Standard
Date: 24th-25th March 2022
Please note: these small sessions are limited and for Australian residents only.
More Info: https://training.tag.com.au/#
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.