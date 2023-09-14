Gabor Olah joins Lightware Australia & New Zealand

Gabor Olah brings over 15 years’ experience in Business Development & Account management representing major vendors in Europe and NZ, including Samsung Electronics and LG. Just like Lightware, Gabor is Hungarian in heritage, so his passion for the brand and his home country is of course very strong! Gabor is highly energetic, which comes from his 10-year career as a professional athlete before entering the world of automation and AV technology. Gabor loves to go above and beyond to service his customers, and develop strong and engaging relationships with his peers and colleagues.

Lightware Australia will continue partnering with PAV NZ (Pacific AV) as their exclusive distributor in New Zealand, acting as their local Lightware warehouse, showroom, system engineering and Lightware training facility on the North Shore of Auckland in Albany.